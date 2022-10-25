Logan Paul Explains Why He Is The Table

While there's no denying Logan Paul's celebrity reach, the world of professional wrestling can be a different beast. That said, since making his first appearance on WWE television in April 2021, Paul has gone on to have not one, but two high-profile matches. The first was at WrestleMania 38, where he teamed with The Miz to defeat Rey and Dominik Mysterio. The second was at SummerSlam in July, when he defeated his former tag partner.

On November 5 at WWE's Crown Jewel premium live event from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, the man with millions upon millions of social media followers will take on "The Head of the Table" Roman Reigns for Reigns' Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. In Paul's recent interview with Fox Sports' Ryan Satin, he had plenty to say about his upcoming bout.

"I am the table because here's why, follow me," Paul said. "Roman Reigns, 'The Tribal Chief;' Roman Reigns, the face of WWE; Roman Reigns, 'The Head of the Table.' I am the table. If you remove me from the equation and Roman Reigns is 'The Head of the Table,' there's no table. He's just a guy sitting in a chair."

Reigns has held the Universal Title for nearly 800 consecutive days, and he became the undisputed champion by defeating Brock Lesnar for the WWE Title at WrestleMania 38. But despite Reigns' accolades and the fact that Paul has had just two matches in WWE, the challenger obviously isn't lacking confidence.

"Without the table, there's no show," Paul declared. "Just a big tattoo guy sitting in a chair who looks like Aquaman. He needs me. He needs me to make him 'The Head of the Table.'"



