Apollo Crews' Time In WWE NXT Doesn't Appear To Be Over

Apollo Crews was able to secure a major victory at NXT's Halloween Havoc this past Saturday, defeating Grayson Waller in what he described to WWE.com as a "brutal" casket match to close up their current rivalry. Even though Waller threw him through a casket originally, that one smashed to pieces, leading to another coming down, which Crews would eventually put his opponent in to win.

"I'm fighting for more than just myself, and that's what gave me the edge against Grayson Waller. Grayson has no idea what it's like to fight for somebody other than himself, I've got two kids at home that I want to go home to every day and tell them that their daddy is a winner," Crews said. "That is exactly what I get to do."

A lot of the time when main roster stars have gone to "WWE NXT," they were involved in a quick storyline and then left, but that doesn't appear to be the case for the former United States Champion because he now has his eyes on a prize after he "shut [Waller's] mouth up for good."

"The real reason why I came back to NXT is what my focus is now, and do you know what that is?" Crews asked. "I'm gonna say it anyway, that is the NXT Championship."

Crews did challenge for the title during his initial run on the black and gold brand, but he never secured it. After Bron Breakker successfully defended the title against Ilja Dragunov and JD McDonagh at Halloween Havoc, he is going to be needing a new challenger, which is a role Crews could potentially fulfill.

