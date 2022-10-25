Taya Valkyrie Gives Update On Iron Sheik Horror Movie She Produced

Taya Valkyrie and John Morrison's debut horror film is closer to being released and will feature multiple pro wrestling stars from the past and present.

In an exclusive interview with WrestlingInc. Senior News Editor Nick Hausman, Valkyrie revealed the horror comedy short film she and Morrison, her husband, wrote and produced and he directed, is starting to enter film festivals and is closer to having its premiere. Valkyrie last gave an update about the project, which centers around an Iron Sheik doll that comes to life, in February 2020 in an interview with MetroUK.

"I'm just very excited," Valkyrie, 39, told Hausman, noting that she let her friend, pro wrestler Heather Monroe, watch the movie in full for the first time a few days ago.

"John and I actually wrote this project together four years ago on our honeymoon," Valkyrie said. "It's called 'The Iron Sheik Massacre.' And the Iron Sheik does the voice in it. You will see many familiar faces such as myself, such as John, Super Panda, PJ Black, Karrion Kross, and Prince Presley, the most famous Pomeranian of all. And yeah, this has been going on for a while and I think that it's going to be very cool when people get to see it."

Valkyrie, who will defend the MLW World Women's Featherweight Championship against Trish Adora on October 30 at the 2300 Arena for MLW Fightland, said that "once [the film] starts playing in festivals, and hopefully winning lots of awards and doing great, we'll definitely be trying to set up some screenings and some opportunities for fans to see it."

Valkyrie has started to dip her toes into Hollywood over the past few years, most recently starring in the Amazon Prime action movie "Unchained."