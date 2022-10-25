Fred Rosser Reveals Reason He Came Out In WWE

Fred Rosser, currently of New Japan Pro-Wrestling, is best remembered for his time in WWE as Darren Young. During an interview with TMZ in 2013, Rosser made the decision to come out as gay, making him the first professional wrestler to do so publicly while signed with WWE. On a recent episode of "Insider's Edge," he explained why it was so important for him to do so.

"There are many reasons why I wanted to come out publicly," Rosser said. "With WWE I had reached the top of the mountain. So I pretty much sacrificed my career to inspire others to be and accept themselves."

While that was a big enough reason on its own, the former WWE Tag Team Champion also needed to do it for himself.

"One of them was having the opportunity to be able to bring my partner backstage into the world of professional wrestling," Rosser continued. "To be able to walk with him on the red carpet and be happy and be confident. And I was able to do that. Being the first openly gay WWE Superstar, I now have a duty to instill confidence in our youth and to lead by example."

Rosser said he wants to be a role model for anyone who has been a victim of bullying.

"By being the first,I've paved the way for other gay athletes to come out and be themselves. Not just gay athletes, but anyone that gets bullied in silence," Rosser said. "I speak to kids all over the world about my 'Block Hate' campaign and the damaging effects of bullying. That's where my journey continues now."

