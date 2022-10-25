Wardlow Comments On Players Scissoring During MLB Playoff Game

Over the last several months, few things have gotten over in wrestling the way "scissoring" has. Starting out as a crude joke between Anthony Bowens and Max Caster of The Acclaimed, the scissoring hand motion has since become all the rage, especially since the duo's breakout performance during September's All Out pay-per-view. During a recent interview on "Eat, Sleep, Podcast, Repeat!" AEW TNT Champion Wardlow spoke about scissoring as a strong example of how things can get over in wrestling naturally rather than through careful scripting.

"I feel like the best things happen organically," Wardlow said. "Like the scissoring thing, [or] me with the powerbomb symphony. I kind of orchestra the crowd while they chant, 'One more time,' and they wave their hands around. Stuff like that, the fact that it's happening with pro athletes ... I feel like we haven't seen that in a really long time."

Wardlow is referencing the fact that players for the Philadelphia Phillies in Major League Baseball were spotted "scissoring" each other as part of a celebration during a recent playoff game. The TNT Champion went on to talk about his excitement at the prospect of making professional wrestling cool again and shared that was a personal goal of his.

Like Wardlow, The Acclaimed are considered homegrown stars of AEW. The duo was brought together by Tony Khan during the COVID-19 pandemic, and have spent the last two years building up their names and endearing themselves to fans. Last month, The Acclaimed defeated Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland to become the new AEW World Tag Team Champions.