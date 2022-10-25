Mysterious Vignette On WWE NXT Hints At Big Debut

It appears "WWE NXT" will soon be invaded by Scrypts, the possible name of a new Superstar or faction.

On this week's show, a mysterious vignette aired where an altered voice left a voicemail on the answering machine at WWE's Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. The mysterious person, who referred to themselves as "Scrypts," threatened to "rip all of NXT apart" through the message.

"Let go of all your pain, washing away your deepest fears," began the voicemail. "Listen with your eyes, speaking with your ears. Awaken from the pits you call the dark, opening up to my soliloquy is just the start. Watch as I come and leave my mark, as I plan to rip all of NXT apart. Sincerely, Scrypts."

Incidentally, WWE filed to trademark the term "Scrptys" earlier this week. Besides "Scrpyts," WWE recently filed to trademark names such as "Tank Ledger," "Eka Brown," "Luca Crusifino" and "Tavion Heights" for entertainment services. The name Tank Ledger is being used by former football player Joe Spivak, who recently debuted on "NXT Level Up" after signing a WWE NIL contract.

Some fans on social media believe Scrypts could also be the name of a Superstar being repackaged with a new gimmick, especially since the person used an altered voice to leave the voicemail.