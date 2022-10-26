Wardlow Discusses Changes To AEW Locker Room Over Past Few Months

While AEW has gotten a reputation for having a backstage environment that occasionally rivals its wrestling ring for frenzied violence, Wardlow has offered his assurance that the off-camera setting has recently become more serene and supportive. In an interview with the "ESPR" podcast, Wardlow insisted that the AEW roster are now treating each other with professional courtesy and cordiality. "Everybody backstage has done such a great job of communicating," he said.

And while Wardlow acknowledged things had been more challenging backstage in AEW, he insisted "it has made us so much tighter. I feel since all that stuff happened, these past couple months have really, really changed the locker room." Wardlow credited the change to "really positive leadership" from veterans Chris Jericho, Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson. "They are true leaders," he continued. "They're very passionate, and they've done such a good job of getting the locker room together and on the same page and getting our company on the right track."

Wardlow added that he felt the current state of the AEW locker room was "as tight as it was when we first started a few years ago — because when we first started, man, we were all on the same mission. We were all, we were a family, you know, and then we survived COVID together, where we spent more time with each other than our own." Last month, Wardlow expressed his frustration at the level of backstage enmity, telling the "Dynamite Download" podcast that the AEW roster needed to "to amp it the f*** up" and "get back to the day one vibe."