Caprice Coleman Talks Impact Of The New Day And Hurt Business

Caprice Coleman has shared his take on what made The New Day and The Hurt Business special during his appearance on "Da Podcast." Of New Day, the wrestler and AEW commentator said Big E, Kofi Kingston, and Xavier Woods did wonders for the black community in the wrestling industry.

"The thing I like about The New Day, and I guess hear me out, the reason why I like them as a faction is they broke all the barriers," Coleman said.

Coleman explained that while he isn't a fan of The New Day's dancing, he said the trio comes across as natural in just about everything they do. He referred to the group as being full of "cool nerds," who showed it was okay for the average Joe to be themselves. He went as far as to call The New Day a "groundbreaking" faction.

Shifting gears to Bobby Lashley, MVP, Shelton Benjamin, and Cedric Alexander of The Hurt Business, Coleman — who teamed with Alexander as C&C Wrestle Factory a decade ago in Ring of Honor — compared the group to a legendary faction.

"I think The Hurt Business was so good they had to break it up," Coleman said. "Bro, The Hurt Business is freaking tag team champions, world champion, and the U.S. champion. They're the freaking modern day Horsemen, period. That is exactly what they were. They were the modern day Horsemen. They were so powerful. Anyway, they had Cedric Alexander as the rookie that was gonna be like the evolution, and they had seasoned athletes, and the unstoppable guy, and the minds behind it."

The Hurt Business disbanded last year. New Day is still active but is currently without Big E due to a serious neck injury.

