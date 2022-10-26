Ric Flair Gives Update On Upcoming Documentary

Ric Flair's last match took place on July 31 — unless the 73-year-old decides to make his return to the ring again. In the meantime, he is currently working with Peacock on a documentary. Two-time WWE Hall of Famer and 16-time World Champion Flair gave an update on his documentary and revealed when he believes it will be released.

"I'll find out this week whether it airs Thanksgiving or Christmas," Flair said on "To Be The Man." "Tom Rinaldi always doing it makes it big time. It's a whole different... when they asked me, I swear, I've talked about everything. I made them promise me, and they have for the most part, it's not going to be edited."

Flair has been around the wrestling business for nearly 50 years, with his in-ring debut coming all the way back in December 1972. While Flair has stories and experiences fans may never hear, according to the man himself, we may learn plenty from the upcoming film. "They wanted to know about a lot of things I haven't shared with anybody and if I have shared, it was probably there with the family. It's noteworthy, there were questions that normally I might not answer, that I answered."

In September 2021, Dark Side of the Ring covered Flair's infamous "Plane Ride from Hell," which painted Flair and others in a bad light when allegations and comments about them resurfaced.

