Austin Theory Insinuates He's Had A Hand In Taking WWE Star To Next Level

Dominik Mysterio has turned to the dark side, and Austin Theory may have had something to do with it. On WWE TV, Mysterio turned his back on his father, Rey, in favor of joining The Judgment Day. After Edge and Rey Mysterio defeated Finn Balor and Damian Priest at Clash at the Castle, Dominik hit Edge with a low blow and nailed his father with a clothesline. This solidified young Mysterio's heel turn, and Theory, who is also a heel on the "WWE Raw" brand, is all for it. During an interview with BT Sport, Theory gave Mysterio's character change his seal of approval.

"Dominik Mysterio, before that night, he went from being a boy to a man," Theory said. "He did what he needed to do to set up his entire career, to set up his future, because when you look at Dominik Mysterio now, there's no telling what he's gonna achieve. There's no telling what he's gonna accomplish, and let's face it, The Judgment Day's unstoppable. People can say that he made a bad choice, he did this, he did that, but it's so funny. To all the people that say we make these bad choices, look at Dominik Mysterio, he's on 'Monday Night Raw' with AJ Styles, beating AJ Styles, with The Judgment Day running 'Monday Night Raw.'"

Theory and Mysterio have built a friendship behind the scenes, and the Money in the Bank briefcase holder hinted that he may have helped persuade Mysterio into ditching the WWE Universe.

"Did I have a little word in his ear? Probably," Theory said.

