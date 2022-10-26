Former WWE Official Takes Issue With Ref Distractions On Raw

Since Paul "Triple H" Levesque was named Chief Content Officer in WWE, the popular opinion is that "WWE Raw" has significantly improved. However, this week's show took a step back, former WWE official Jimmy Korderas said in his latest "Reffin Rant" on Twitter.

"Yes, it was an okay show, but not perfect by a long shot," Korderas said. "Under the Triple H regime we have been praising the shows have been better, and they've been getting better. Monday night was an okay show from an in-ring standpoint, but one of the problems I had big time was the finishes to a lot of the matches being very similar with referees distractions, and bad ones. Usually, the WWE is pretty good at protecting the referees, but on Monday night, not so much at all."

Several of the matches on this week's episode of "Raw" suffered from questionably booked finishes, including the opening match and the main event — although the latter did see the surprise return of Nikki Cross. Korderas felt "the referee issue was a definite problem."

Of course, distraction finishes and referee bumps have always been commonplace in WWE, as Korderas is aware, as he spent more than 20 years with the company. It was the frequency with which those types of finishes were used on this week's show that he took issue with.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Reffin Rant" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.