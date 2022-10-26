Suspect Wears WWE Championship Belt During Armed Robbery

Generally speaking, the most appropriate place to hold a championship belt is in a wrestling ring, preferably after one has either successfully defended or dramatically won said title. Recently, however, one person in Texas decided that he needed a WWE Championship belt around his waist when he robbed a convenience store.

According to KWTX 10, a station based out of Central Waco, Texas, the Temple Police department is currently searching for an assailant wanted in connection with an armed robbery on Tuesday evening. The suspect, who has not been caught at this time, displayed a gun, demanded money, and fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash shortly before police were dispatched to the scene.

The scene of the robbery was equipped with security cameras, and photos released show that the robber was, if nothing else, a fan of the WWE Championship. The individual can be seen in photos with a small replica WWE Championship around his waist, with the belt notably upside down. The robber also sported a long-sleeved Nike shirt, a makeshift mask, and glasses, and was not wearing shoes while committing the crime.

This is actually not the first robbery in history to involve the robbers wearing something related to wrestling, though it's the first one known to involve a championship belt. Over the years, there have been several reports of armed robberies in which the perpetrators were sporting luchador masks. One of the most famous examples of this occurred back in 2017, when a Florida man robbed a store while wearing the mask of La Parka, the famous mask worn by lucha libre legends LA Park and his successor, the late La Parka Jr.