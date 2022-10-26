Hammerstone Recalls WWE Offering And Then Rescinding NXT Opportunity

Things are going pretty good for Alexander Hammerstone, who has now held the MLW World Heavyweight Championship for over a year. But there's an alternate universe where Hammerstone never set foot in MLW and instead found himself in WWE. During an appearance on "Talk is Jericho," Hammerstone revealed that WWE approached him for tryouts several times before his MLW stint. And while the first two didn't lead to anything, the third one very nearly did.

"They brought me for a third tryout in 2018/2017," Hammerstone told host Chris Jericho. "At this point, I had a lot more experience. Not only that, I walked into this tryout, and now a lot of the coaches and signed talent knew me. It was a truly bizarre experience, because I was in great shape, smoking all the drills, and Ryan Katz is coming over and saying 'Hey, they wanted me to film something with you. We're filming stuff for the WWE website.' I'm like, 'Okay, this is looking good.'"

By the time Hammerstone's third WWE tryout was over, his hiring seemed like a foregone conclusion.

"They did the weight room stuff, and after the workout, the strength coach comes over and says 'Listen, if you really want to be wrestlers, you've got to train a lot more like that guy,' and he points to me," Hammerstone said. "They gave us promos. I cut mine, I'm walking back to my seat, and William Regal grabs me by the wrist and goes, 'That was a promo.' Match day comes, they put me with a pretty green kid. I feel like I led this kid through a very acceptable match. [After the tryout], I'm walking back to grab my bags, and Canyon [Ceman], the head of talent at the time, says, 'Hammer! Can you pass your drug test in two weeks?' I'm like, 'Yeah. I can pass my drug test right now. 'Okay, good. We'll be in touch.'"