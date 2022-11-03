Rowdy Roddy Piper Used This HBO Interview To Shed Light On A Sad Part Of Wrestling

Professional wrestling is a very dangerous business. The men and women who have chosen this profession make multiple sacrifices to do what they do. They live nomadically, going from town to town to ply their trade. And that's not to mention the violence and pain that they regularly endure. Because of this, many have turned to a variety of vices to help them cope and manage. However, in some cases, this led to deadly consequences.

Names like Eddie Guerrero, Chris Benoit, Mike Awesome, Test, and Chyna all died before the age of 45. Substance and alcohol abuse, steroid usage, and even suicide were contributing factors in this alarming trend. With the frequency of these deaths increasing, there has been plenty of concern among performers and fans alike, trying to not only pinpoint why but what can be done to address the problem. An outspoken name in the wrestling business had the opportunity on a major platform like HBO to call attention to this epidemic, and "Rowdy" Roddy Piper made the most of that moment.