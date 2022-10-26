Sami Zayn Believes Recent WWE In-Ring Segment May Have Been His Best Ever

Sami Zayn believes he may have pulled off the best in-ring segment of his career during a recent episode of "WWE SmackDown." Zayn has received praise for his role in a storyline involving The Bloodline. Zayn had been calling himself the "Honorary Uce" and while it appeared Roman Reigns was going to cut ties with him during the September 23 episode of "SmackDown," he instead was officially recognized as an honorary member of The Bloodline.

During an interview with BT Sport, Zayn reflected on the segment where he officially became the "Honorary Uce." He admitted that ahead of time, he felt there was a chance the segment could garner high praise if the execution was on point.

"So, when we did that whole segment, I guess the nicer answer would be to say that, 'No, I didn't expect that at all,' but actually I knew that if we did it right, this would be a very, very memorable segment," Zayn said. "I think when all is said and done, I think people will remember that segment for many, many years to come, which is the hardest thing to do at this stage in the industry because we have a lot of content and we have a lot of great performers."

Zayn went as far as to say he may have outdone himself given the success of that segment.

"It might've been the best in-ring segment in terms of memorability that I might've done, actually, and just the ride that it took people on is what I'm so happy about because everybody has said that to me," Zayn said.

