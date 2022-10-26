The Acclaimed Gets New Top Contenders For Their AEW Tag Titles

The Acclaimed vs. Swerve In Our Glory III is coming soon.

After Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland won the first match-up between the two teams at All Out, retaining their AEW World Tag Team Titles in the process, The Acclaimed got one back at "AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam" to begin their first reign as AEW World Tag Team Champions.

Now, it's Swerve In Our Glory's opportunity to reclaim the titles they lost at Arthur Ashe Stadium last month. Lee & Strickland earned a title shot by defeating FTR on the 10/26 episode of "AEW Dynamite," thanks largely to an assist from The Gunn Club. Towards the closing stages of the bout, FTR seemed on the verge of victory after hitting their signature Big Rig on Lee. However, Dax Harwood's pin attempt was broken up by Strickland, who proceeded to send Cash Wheeler into the barricaded area where The Gunn Club grabbed hold of the FTR star and didn't let him back into the ring. The distraction gave Strickland the opening to hit Harwood with a low blow, following which Lee hit his Big Bang Catastrophe for the pinfall victory.

The controversial finish might have also completed Swerve In Our Glory's rumored heel turn. The fans have definitely sided with The Acclaimed in Max Caster & Anthony Bowens' rivalry against Lee & Strickland, something Swerve In Our Glory alluded to during their pre-match interview posted on AEW's YouTube channel.

While AEW has yet to announce the date for The Acclaimed vs. Swerve In Our Glory III, all signs point to the rubber match taking place at the Full Gear pay-per-view on November 19. In the meantime, The Acclaimed will hold a "Daddy Ass Birthday Bash" in honor of Billy Gunn on next week's "AEW Dynamite" in Baltimore, MD.