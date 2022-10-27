Win A Firefly Funhouse Bray Wyatt WWE Elite Ringside Exclusive From Ringside Collectibles!

Wrestling Inc. has partnered with Ringside Collectibles to offer readers the chance to win a brand new WWE Elite Ringside Exclusive Figure. This figure from Mattel lets you add Firefly Funhouse Bray Wyatt to your collection. It comes with four puppet accessories —Mercy the Buzzard, Ramblin' Rabbit, Abby the Witch and McBossman — and swappable hands. Everything comes packaged in a box that can be folded into a Firefly Funhouse backdrop!

One lucky winner will get their very own Firefly Funhouse Bray Wyatt WWE Elite Ringside Exclusive for free! For a chance to win, join the Wrestling Inc. mailing list at this link by Monday, October 31, at 11:59 p.m. This giveaway is only open to residents of the U.S. and Canada. Entrants must be at least 18 years old.

This Firefly Funhouse Bray Wyatt WWE Elite Ringside Exclusive figure is available for purchase from Ringside Collectibles.