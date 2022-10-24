Backstage News On How WWE Views Bray Wyatt Character Internally

Bray Wyatt has once again taken the wrestling world by storm, and WWE is thrilled to be reaping the rewards this time. Many wondered what direction Wyatt might take upon his much-anticipated return at WWE Extreme Rules, and we may be gaining a little more clarity on that front now with Wyatt listed as the top babyface on "SmackDown" internally, according to PWInsider, followed by Drew McIntyre in the No. 2 spot for the Friday night show.

The WWE Universe has responded favorably to Wyatt thus far. However, some felt his most-recent promo during the October 21 episode of "SmackDown" had heel elements to it. That does not appear to be in the cards though, at least for now. PWInsider also notes that Wyatt has emerged as WWE's top merchandise seller in the past couple of weeks. with more Wyatt items heading to WWE Shop soon enough, including Firefly Funhouse characters getting the plush treatment.

Furthermore, WWE appears to be quite pleased with how fans have engaged with the interactive QR codes of "The White Rabbit Project." The company is considering using them to enhance other storylines outside of Bray Wyatt under the right circumstances. There had been a push to use more cryptic messages to serve storyline purposes during the Vince McMahon era, but those ideas were often shut down and never came to fruition.

Wyatt's return has also translated into increased viewership. His in-ring segment to close out the October 14 episode of "SmackDown" led to a 16% increase in viewership for the key 18-49 demographic. Wyatt's first program since coming back to WWE has not yet been established or introduced.