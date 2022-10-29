Solo Sikoa Labels Surprising Name The Kobe Bryant Of WWE

Solo Sikoa sees one member of The Bloodline as the "Kobe Bryant of wrestling," and it may not be who you think. During a recent interview with GiveMeSport WWE, it wasn't one of his brothers or his cousin that Sikoa compared to the late NBA Hall of Famer but rather the newest member of The Bloodline — the "Honorary Uce."

"A lot of people would do anything to be in my position to get taught by these guys –- my brothers, the best tag team in WWE ever; Roman Reigns, the greatest champion and still going; and Sami Zayn, the student of the game," Sikoa said. "He's like the Kobe Bryant of wrestling."

Sikoa said he compared Zayn to the Los Angeles Lakers legend because his brain is always active and he is always coming up with and pitching new creative ideas. "He's always critiquing my matches and giving me feedback, and so is Roman, so is Paul and my brothers, and I love that about everybody," he said. "Especially Sami, he's family now. He's in The Bloodline, but really getting to know him, he's there. Like, he is there to help. It's pretty cool."

Zayn, who has wrestled with the WWE since 2013 after becoming a popular wrestler on the independent circuit, began chasing after approval from Reigns and the Usos over the summer. In one of WWE's most memorable segments in recent memory, Zayn was shockingly welcomed into The Bloodline with his honorary title last month.

"He's a natural," Sikoa said. "I enjoy working because of him -– and my brothers and my family. But [Zayn] just brings a whole other light when he's around. He's so funny."