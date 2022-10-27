Shawn Michaels Would Have Loved Halloween Havoc Match Against WWE HOFer

This past weekend, WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels took part in producing WWE NXT Halloween Havoc, running the show and celebrating the success of several talents' big moments. The WWE's version of the former WCW event has been passed down to NXT, where the company has now held three premium live events under the name.

Halloween Havoc was one of WCW's signature shows and featured several marquee main events, including steel cage matches pitting Hulk Hogan against Ric Flair, and Hogan against Roddy Piper. Since Michaels never worked for WCW, he never had the opportunity to wrestle at Halloween Havoc.

"I would have loved a Halloween Havoc match against Randy Savage," Michaels said during an interview with Sports Illustrated. "I got to work with 'Mach a couple of times, but it was when I was younger. I certainly wasn't at his maturity level, professionally or physically in the ring, or knowledge-wise. For me, it's either Randy or Eddie Guerrero. Either of those would have been fantastic."

There were rumors in the late '90s about Michaels potentially leaving WWE for WCW to join his friends Kevin Nash and Scott Hall, but former WCW President Eric Bischoff has said on multiple occasions that he wanted nothing to do with the "Heartbreak Kid." Bischoff said Michaels back then was a "basket case" and that nobody in their "right mind" would have wanted to bring Michaels into WCW at that time.