John Cena Teaming With Top Hollywood Star For New Film

According to The Hollywood Reporter, 16-time WWE World Champion John Cena will once again be returning to the silver screen to star in a brand-new action comedy directed by Ilya Naishuller. Cena, who is currently busy filming scenes for the forthcoming releases of "Coyote vs. Acme," "Argylle," and "The Independent," will star alongside "The Wire" and "Luther" actor Idris Elba in the future release of "Heads of State." The film is being described as "Air Force One meets Midnight Run, centered on a mismatched pair who are in over their heads in a high-stakes situation," and will be distributed globally by Amazon Studios. Russian-born director Naishuller was last involved with the action film "Nobody" released in 2021, starring Bob Odenkirk.

It will not be the first time Cena and Elba have appeared together in the same movie release, as the pair starred alongside Margot Robbie in DC's "The Suicide Squad," released in the summer of 2021. In regard to Cena's upcoming silver screen releases, he has recently wrapped up filming for "Project X-Traction," "Fast X", and "Freelance," which are all reportedly in post-production.

Cena's last televised WWE match came last August at the SummerSlam premium live event, when he unsuccessfully challenged Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship. Cena would return to "WWE Raw" on June 26 this year to celebrate the 20th anniversary of his main roster in-ring debut. After being introduced by then-WWE Chairman Vince McMahon, Cena thanked the WWE fans before having a verbal exchange with Austin Theory in a backstage segment.