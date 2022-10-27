Matt Cardona Wants Tag Match With Seth Rogen Against GCW Star

Seth Rogen found himself in a pro wrestling web this week, and now Matt Cardona wants to jump in. First, the actor-comedian noted the similarities in looks between himself and 1990s-era Kane, but matters really escalated when Rogen went on Twitter to promote the 2024 release of "Sausage Party: Foodtopia," a sequel to "Sausage Party," a 2016 raunchy animated comedy about talking grocery items. This got the attention of GCW wrestler Tony Deppen, who expressed his distaste for the original movie, stating, "The first was f*cking awful." Rogen noticed the response and simply replied to Deppen with a promo photo of the lamenting grappler.

Cardona saw the exchange and suggested the issue be resolved in the ring. The former GCW World Champion shared a picture of himself posing with a double thumbs-up at the original "Sausage Party" premiere and offered an opportunity to Rogen to step inside the ropes. "Let's beat up Tony Deppen and a partner of his choice in a GCW ring," Cardona tweeted. Deppen responded, noting that he has a few comedians on speed dial for the proposed fight.

Albeit one being an adversary, Deppen would likely have at least two funnymen in his contacts. In September 2021, Deppen squared off against comedian Ron Funches in a GCW ring and got the victory. Funches received a little help from the "very nice, very evil" Danhausen, but comedian Paul Scheer betrayed his friend Funches, which allowed Deppen to eventually secure the 1-2-3.