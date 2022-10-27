Seth Rogen Jokes He Was WWE Attitude Era Wrestler

Has Seth Rogen's secret identity finally been revealed?

The comedian shared a vintage photo of a maskless Glenn Jacobs on Twitter this week. Jacobs, better known from his WWE career as Kane, is shown in glasses, without his trademark demon mask, and wearing a throwback "Raw is War" black and red t-shirt in what appears to be a candid, out-of-character image. He also bears a distinct resemblance to Rogen in the photo, sporting the shadowy beginnings of a beard and a short haircut akin to Rogen's look when he was also wearing his hair and beard at a shorter length.

"Damn, my secret has been revealed," Rogen joked while retweeting the image.

The original photo, shared by the "90sWWE" Twitter account, was posted with the caption: "An unmasked Kane backstage rocking a Raw is War shirt." Some users responded to Rogen's joke telling him he should dress up as Kane for Halloween.

Kane's famous Attitude Era look in the late 1990s is one of the most iconic getups in professional wrestling history. For years, "The Big Red Monster" was only seen on WWF television wearing a black and red mask to hide his kayfabe "burns" from a childhood incident with The Undertaker, his brother-in-storyline. In 2002, Jacobs began performing as Kane in a half mask before ultimately ditching the look altogether in 2003. For roughly a decade afterward, Kane was seen on WWE television donning a bald-headed look before returning to a new mask in the 2010s up until his recent retirement. He is currently the mayor of Knox County, Tennessee, a position he's held since 2018.