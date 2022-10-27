Verne Gagne's Nursing Home Fight That Led To A 97 Year-Old Man's Death

Verne Gagne is undoubtedly one of the most important figures in professional wrestling from the 20th century. From his beginnings as a successful collegiate athlete to his time running the American Wrestling Association, Gagne is remembered for both his mentorship of stars like "The Nature Boy" Ric Flair and 'Mr. Perfect' Curt Hennig, as well as his fiery personality.

According to his WWE bio, Gagne won multiple NCAA wrestling titles during his time at the University of Minnesota, and even served as an alternate on the United States' 1948 Olympic wrestling team. He also saw success as a football player, becoming a draft pick for the Chicago Bears in 1947.

However, it was professional wrestling that would become Gagne's true calling. Gagne came up in the NWA during the 1950s, but the company never capitalized on his growing national popularity. In 1960, Gagne helped found the American Wrestling Association, the promotion that he is most associated with and would later come to own.

Verne Gagne's later years were not without their notable moments as well.