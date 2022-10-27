Jim Ross Makes Prediction About The End Of His Commentary Career

Legendary play-by-play commentator Jim Ross has an idea as to how his on-air career might come to an end. Ross currently serves as the lead announcer for "AEW Rampage." He had been commentating on "AEW Dynamite" in full before being moved to only the second hour of the show and "Rampage." Lately, Ross has only been seen on AEW as part of its Friday night broadcasts.

During an edition of his "Grilling JR" podcast, Ross discussed making the transition from one show to another and some of the disappointment that has come with it as well. "We're trying real hard to make that one-hour show — improve it, make it better," Ross said. "I like working with Excalibur and [Tony] Schiavone. I think that's our best grouping, at least for me because I'm working." He continued, "I miss being on 'Dynamite,' but I'm glad that Tony [Khan] put me on 'Rampage,' because I wanna help build that brand. That was the concept. 'Let's put JR on Friday nights; maybe some viewers will tune in out of old time's sake' or whatever the reason may be."

Ross went on to say that he may very well be sticking with "AEW Rampage" until his career comes to an end, and he revealed how he'd feel if that happened to be the case. "It's an hour show. That's how I started with my career," Ross said. "Looks like that's how I'm gonna end it, doing hour shows. If that's the case, that's fine with me."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit the "Grilling JR" podcast, with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.