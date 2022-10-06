Jim Ross Explains His Move To AEW Rampage

In AEW's ongoing quest to grow more fan interest in the company's secondary show, "Rampage," Jim Ross was officially transitioned onto the show, removing him from the Wednesday night broadcast team. The move was seen as a way to get more eyes on "Rampage" by having one of the most influential names in wrestling call the matches, something Ross has been doing for 50 years.

When speaking on the transition to calling the Friday show, Ross mentioned during the latest episode of his podcast, "Grilling JR," how everyone has a role in the wrestling business, and right now his role is to "help build 'Rampage.'"

"We want 'Rampage' to grow and I want to be one of the guys that help 'Rampage' grow," Ross said. "I enjoy doing that show, I don't have a problem with that at all. We've got a lot of live 'Rampages' coming up on TNT and I'm excited about it. I've done a lot of one-hour shows, probably more than anybody else working in the business right now, lots of them. It's just my role right now and I'm happy with it."

This week's "Rampage" has already dealt with several interesting changes, with news that a previously advertised match involving Andrade El Idolo was pulled from the show after he was involved in a backstage altercation with AEW talent Sammy Guevara. Andrade's expected opponent Preston "10" Vance will remain on the card, however, teaming with fellow Dark Order members John Silver and Alex Reynolds to take on AEW World Trios Champions Death Triangle for the belts.

