The 12 Best Matches Of WWE's ThunderDome Era

From August 21, 2020 to July 16, 2021, all episodes of "Raw" and "SmackDown" and all pay-per-views (excluding WrestleMania) emanated from what WWE dubbed "The Thunderdome".

The Thunderdome was WWE's response not only to the inability of producing shows with live crowds due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but also to the ratings decline and negative reaction their shows out of their Performance Center in Florida were doing.

The Thunderdome was built in three separate locations: the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida from its inception to December 7, 2020, the Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida from December 11 to April 2, 2021 and finally the much smaller Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida for the final three months of existence of WWE's pandemic home.

While this era of programming in WWE might be usually remembered as dull or uncreative, there still were some absolute gems inside the ring worth taking a look back at, and fondly remember this state-of-the-art environment WWE was able to create and call home for almost a year.