Kazuchika Okada Finds Top NJPW Star's Attitude 'Embarassing'

Kazuchika Okada finds one NJPW star to have an "embarrassing" attitude. The person in question may not surprise you, as Okada has had a heated rivalry with a former stablemate. "The Rainmaker" is referring to reigning IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Jay White.

Okada brought White into the CHAOS faction, but it was clear early on that it wasn't a good fit. White, along with Okada's former manager, Gedo, turned on CHAOS in favor of Bullet Club. During an interview with Sports Illustrated, Okada didn't mince words when describing White's attitude. "I find Jay White's attitude embarrassing, to be honest," Okada says. "It's a disgrace to have him representing New Japan Pro-Wrestling as our top champion, and that's why I have to show just how great an Okada title match is at the Tokyo Dome — and to end that era of his. The only problem is, I've only ever been able to beat him once, back at MSG, so I have my work cut out for me on January 4."

Okada is set to challenge White for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship in the main event of Wrestle Kingdom 17 on January 4, 2023. Okada earned his title opportunity by winning the G1 Climax 32 tournament back in August. He defeated Will Ospreay in the finals. Okada and White have already shared the ring multiple times over the past few years. White defeated Okada at the 2018 G1 Climax, and then again at Wrestle Kingdom 13. Okada captured the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship from White at the G1 Supercard in 2019.