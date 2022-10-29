WWE Directive Prevented William Regal From Emailing Future AEW Talents

The wrestling world is still buzzing about MJF's tirade against William Regal for not helping the AEW star in his early days after an exchange of emails years ago ended in Regal telling a younger MJF not to contact him anymore. MJF told Regal in the now famous promo that the email made MJF suicidal and lit a fire under him to become the man he is today. On the latest "Gentleman Villain" episode, Regal took umbrage with MJF holding on to that slight.

"This is Darren, now. This isn't William Regal," Regal said. "First of all it's bothered me, but it hasn't bothered me. What I said was real the other, 'If all it took was for you to get an extra email that I told you not to send me to get you this fired up, to get you this good at what you're doing, job done! It actually is sad that you've let that be a problem for you for seven years."

Regal went on to contextualize the reason he fell away from contact with MJF, as well as others.

"He doesn't remember this, it's common knowledge now. Not long after we met, I had two bleeds on the brain and I was completely isolated."