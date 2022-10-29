WWE Directive Prevented William Regal From Emailing Future AEW Talents
The wrestling world is still buzzing about MJF's tirade against William Regal for not helping the AEW star in his early days after an exchange of emails years ago ended in Regal telling a younger MJF not to contact him anymore. MJF told Regal in the now famous promo that the email made MJF suicidal and lit a fire under him to become the man he is today. On the latest "Gentleman Villain" episode, Regal took umbrage with MJF holding on to that slight.
"This is Darren, now. This isn't William Regal," Regal said. "First of all it's bothered me, but it hasn't bothered me. What I said was real the other, 'If all it took was for you to get an extra email that I told you not to send me to get you this fired up, to get you this good at what you're doing, job done! It actually is sad that you've let that be a problem for you for seven years."
Regal went on to contextualize the reason he fell away from contact with MJF, as well as others.
"He doesn't remember this, it's common knowledge now. Not long after we met, I had two bleeds on the brain and I was completely isolated."
Cutting off contact
Regal noted that WWE had made sure that he was not bothered by any unnecessary contact during his health issues.
"I was having treatment because I was having three weeks amnesia and two bleeds on the brain, and they stopped all emails coming to me.
"There was a lot of people," Regal continued. "Ricky Starks being one of them, Sammy Guevara being another person that I just sort of went on the missing list for a long time. You don't hear them moaning about me."
Regal thinks MJF has taken the seven-year-old exchange and "made it into something else," citing MJF's privileged upbringing as a possible blinder.
"At 19, again I don't consider you a kid, maybe if you are you've had too much of a sheltered life," Regal mused. "Maybe at 19, maybe that's showing you he wasn't ready. If one email gets him that upset, imagine him turning up at WWE's P.C. and he's got to do five days a week and maybe get told off a little bit, and maybe things not go his way. Things have worked out very well for him."
'I don't give out my information anymore'
Regal believes that MJF should be grateful for the way life has worked out for him over the seven years since the email.
"It's all worked out for him. Thousands of wrestlers out there that would beg, cut their arms off to have the opportunities that he's got, and be in the position, just the position! Never mind what he's being paid, at 26."
Regal notes that his co-host recently asked about giving Regal's contact information to an up-and-coming wrestler.
"I don't give out my information anymore because I can't help anybody, nor have I got the time on my time off."
Regal says he can't devote all of his free time to watching people's matches because of the amount of attention he gives.
"I don't gloss over it. I break it down and say maybe you can try that, maybe you can try that, and it's not just my opinion, it's millions of opinions that I've learned in 39 years."
If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Gentleman Villain" with an h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.