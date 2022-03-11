The legendary William Regal took to Twitter today and denied a report that claimed he is dealing with health issues.

It was reported earlier today, via the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, how Regal’s health issues are “far more serious” than he’s ever let on, and that he recently detailed those issues in a Talk Is Jericho interview with Chris Jericho that will be released next week. It was noted that Regal, in this week’s AEW Dynamite promo, referenced “not having long left” while explaining his reasons for wanting to join Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson in AEW, and how that caused people to be concerned. It was also mentioned how Regal, in media interviews and his autobiography, has been open about his substance abuse issues that nearly killed him several years back.

In an update, Regal dismissed the report on Twitter this afternoon. He said he is healthier than he’s been in years, and indicated that he discussed his health issues from 2018 in the Jericho interview.

“Already…. That’s why I stay out the rumour mill and gossip!!! I’ve just found out that there’s things being printed about my health. I am healthier than I’ve been in many years. I talked this week to someone about things that had happened to me in 2018,” Regal wrote.

Regal was diagnosed with a heart defect back in 2003, which led to some time away from the ring. He revealed in a tweet on November 16, 2019 that he underwent open heart surgery one year before that in 2018, to remove a “calcified pericardium.” Regal noted in that 2019 tweet that he was “healthy and fit as a butchers dog” following the surgery.

Stay tuned for more. You can see Regal’s full tweet below:

