William Regal, one of AEW’s newest signings, took to Twitter on Thursday to publicly acknowledge and apologize for going over his allotted time during an in-ring segment on Wednesday night’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

“This is a Professional note from me as I have no other form of SM and would rather my new colleagues see this as I don’t like gossip,” Regal tweeted. “I’m am very sorry to everyone [affected] by my time issues last night. I apologized to everyone personally [affected]. I should be showing people by example and being a Pro and hitting my times.”

Wednesday night was William Regal’s first appearance on Dynamite. He was in the corner of Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley and watched on as they got a win over The Workhorsemen (Anthony Henry and JD Drake).

Following the match, Tony Schiavone interviewed William Regal in the ring. Regal reflected on his life and his time in WCW, where he says Schiavone helped him adjust to life in the United States.

“This is the first time that I actually get to thank you on camera, because 29 years ago when I came here – and we don’t need to get into the story right now – but you helped me in more ways than you can ever imagine,” Regal said as he fought back tears during Wednesday night’s Dynamite. “And that’s why I’m here today. You were one of the first people who really helped me when I came here.”

William Regal made his AEW debut during Sunday’s Revolution pay-per-view interrupting a post-match brawl between Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley and convincing them to shake hands. Moxley had defeated Danielson in their match at Revolution.

AEW announced following his appearance that Regal has signed with the company.

WWE released William Regal and several other longtime employees on January 5 as a part of the major overhaul of WWE NXT and WWE Performance Center staff. Regal had spent 21 years with the company.

