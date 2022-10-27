WWE Announces Quarterly Dividend

More news is coming out from WWE corporate. the company announced on Thursday that its Board of Directors has declared the company's regular quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share for all Class A and B shares of common stock.

In a news release on its corporate website, WWE revealed that the record date for the dividend will be December 15, and the payment date will be December 27.

The last time the WWE Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend was on July 28. It was the same as Thursday's declaration: 0.12 per share for all Class A and B shares of common stock.

Speaking about WWE stocks, it was reported on Wednesday by Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, that WWE's stock price had climbed to $79 per share and it was the highest share price for the stock since "overvaluations following the 2018 U.S. TV deal started to burst."

Along with that report, Thurston estimated that former WWE CEO Vince McMahon has been making a lot of money off of his company stock since resigning on July 22. His equity has grown by $367 million. McMahon's equity has increased from 1.89 billion when he exited WWE to $2.27 billion today.

It was also noted this week by WWE corporate that its Q3 conference call has been moved due to a scheduling conflict with the Crown Jewel event on November 5. The call will be on Wednesday, November 2 at 5 PM ET instead of the previously announced date of Thursday, November 3.