Logan Paul Doesn't 'Give Two S**ts' If Anyone Likes Him Or Not

Logan Paul is seemingly tired of trying to win over the WWE Universe.

Despite being positioned as the babyface in his rivalry with Roman Reigns, Paul has been met with nothing but boos and "What?" chants from WWE fans in recent weeks, even as the YouTube celebrity-turned-wrestler has tried to play to the crowd at various points. Paul has also tried to come across as the humble underdog, with claims that he's just "a YouTuber aspiring to be a WWE Superstar" who just needs "one lucky shot" to knock out Reigns.

In a recent interview with Verge Magazine, Paul admitted he has stopped caring about the approval of WWE fans, but also vowed to earn their respect at Crown Jewel.

"If the WWE fans don't already respect me, after Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia on November 5th, you will be forced to respect me," Paul stressed. "You might not like me. I might not be your favorite wrestler, but you will have to respect what I can do in that ring, and that's my goal. I could give two sh–s who likes me or not, but you will always acknowledge that when I get in that ring, you are going to be entertained. That's my goal."

Paul vs. Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title will headline the Crown Jewel premium live event on November 5. While Reigns is being advertised for tonight's "WWE SmackDown" in St. Louis, MO, it's unknown if Paul will be there to confront "The Tribal Chief" ahead of their match in Saudi Arabia.