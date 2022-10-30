Buff Bagwell Opens Up About Why Recovery Is Different This Time

Buff Bagwell has explained why he thinks his recovery process from drug and alcohol addictions will stick this time. Bagwell has had a history of addiction that has led to run-ins with the law, such as DUI charges. Appearing on "Insight with Chris Van Vliet," Bagwell revealed why now was the right time to shift his focus on getting better.

"This time, I had a lot on the line, man," Bagwell said. "I had a lot on the line along with my age, along with my maturity, and I was ready. I was tired, I really was tired, man. I was tired and I would've asked for help if I would've known really all about it, but so much was going on. I was still making a lot of money and still trying to manage my life, and trying to do all these things to keep going, but my life became unmanageable."

The former WCW star has linked up with DDP in his effort to stay clean. He believes aligning with the former three-time WCW World Heavyweight Champion has become a game changer in his life.

"The sky's the limit, man," Bagwell said. "I'm excited again and that's dangerous. To me, that's great and dangerous. You've got me and Dallas together and we're both — Dallas is always excited, but to get me excited with him it's just like the sky's the limit. Recovery, I've never been able to use recovery and sobriety in a sentence form."

Bagwell noted that he's found the strength to avoid drinking alcohol while he's sitting at a bar to eat. He plans to "make recovery cool."

