DDP has provided an update on Buff Bagwell.

The WWE Hall of Famer shared a picture of the former WWE Superstar on Twitter, writing, “My man @Marcbuffbagwell is doing well! Time to #ChangeOrDie.”

The image showcased Buff looking in good shape as he was posing with some food.

Buff Bagwell has been staying at DDP’s “accountability crib” home recently in order to get help and improve his life. His addiction and legal issues have been well documented over the years. This is why he has gotten involved with DDP’s latest project, ‘Change Or Die,’ which is set to be a docu-series focusing on DDP helping others.

Buff Bagwell had previously spoken with the Who The Fook Are These Guys?! podcast about how he got turned down to go to WWE’s rehab. It was something that Bagwell had wanted to do voluntarily, but he was not able.

“I got turned down to go to rehab by the WWF (WWE),” Bagwell said. “Think about that bro. I mean, that’s not just crazy, that’s humiliation. It is, flat out. Any way you want to put it. I’m the only wrestler in the history of time for two things, to main event the first week and then the next week your fired, and I’m the only person in the history of time to be turned down to go around for rehab.

“So many good friends of mine went several times and it helped them. And to be honest with you, I’m not bad. I’m not. But it’s kind of like the little boy who cried wolf a little bit. My friends think that I’m worse than I am. And I’m really not. But still, at the same time, I want them to feel good, and I want the fans to see that I’m going to put 60 days in.”

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]