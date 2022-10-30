Shawn Michaels Says It Was Never A Secret WWE Star Would Ascend To Power

The wrestling landscape made an emphatic shift in the year 2022, with several shocking returns and moments that will last a lifetime in the eyes of fans. But none was more seismic than the announcement of Vince McMahon retiring from his lifelong role as WWE Chairman and CEO. With Stephanie McMahon taking over the CEO side of things along with Nick Khan, Triple H was appointed Chief Content Officer for the WWE, overseeing the company's entire creative landscape. This role allowed the former WWE Champion to bring back several fan favorites who were released by Vince and create compelling storylines and moments for fans to marvel over.

"Certainly there's a difference of what you do from a storyline standpoint from back in the day with DX taking over and fighting authority and all that and you fast forward all these years later," Michaels told Bleacher Report. "It's no secret everyone knew Hunter was eventually going to be someone in control or very close to it."

Triple H's role with WWE is one he's trained his entire life for, having been involved in creative meetings during his time as an in-ring wrestler, something his best friend Shawn Michaels described as being something he was "readying himself" for the last decade knowing he'd eventually be in charge. Though this is Triple H's first time stepping into the big chair in WWE, this isn't his first time running a wrestling brand, however, as he was the person behind "WWE NXT" and its success since its inception, and has since transferred his duties in "WWE NXT" to Michaels.