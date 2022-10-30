The Challenge's Mark Long Confirms WWE Cameos Were Unplanned

MTV's "The Challenge" star Mark Long keeps popping up on WWE programming. According to the man himself, these moments keep happening without any planning or forethought.

Long was recently interviewed by Wrestling Inc. Senior News Editor Nick Hausman, and said that he keeps showing up to WWE events simply to support his longtime friend Mike "The Miz" Mizanin. "Last year I went to a Monday Night "Raw" locally in Orlando," Long recounted, saying he was sitting in the front row when a lull in the match occurred. "Myself and Sheamus, I stood up and had words with Sheamus," Long continued. "And he totally engaged me, pointed at me and it went on TV. And then from then on it exploded. I mean, the WWE site was like, 'This must be a collision course between Mark and Sheamus.'"

While WWE.com played along, no plans were made to capitalize on the moment. "Everyone thought WWE had me there as a plan in terms of some sort of storyline in the future. So a bunch of wrestling sites did stories about it. So at that moment I feel like that was when I was like, 'Wow, I think I could really have a go in this world.'" Long cites his friendship with former WWE Champion The Miz, as well as his budding friendship with "NXT" star Grayson Waller, as an entry point.