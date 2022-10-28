Update On Identity Of Hit Row's Mystery Partner For Tonight's WWE SmackDown

WWE announced last week that Hit Row would face off against longtime rivals, Legado Del Fantasmo in six-man tag team action. LDF made its debut on "SmackDown" just a few weeks ago when the group attacked Top Dolla and Ashante "Thee" Adonis. However, despite Santos Escobar, Joaquin Wilde, and Cruz Del Toro all being present for the group's debut, Elektra Lopez was absent, with WWE's resident queen, Zelina Vega, taking her place. However, if you look at both teams, LDF definitely has the numbers in its favor. So who's to team with Hit Row?

Well thanks to the good folks over at PW Insider, we know that the "current plan" is for Shinsuke Nakamura to team up with Top Dolla and Adonis to take on Legado Del Fantasmo. Nakamura will be making his return to "SmackDown" after taking a trip down to Orlando, Florida to face off against Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo on "NXT." Nakamura was hand-picked by Tony D'Angelo to be his surprise opponent for Lorenzo, and now it seems as if his surprise appearances will continue.

The last time Nakamura appeared on "SmackDown" was over two months ago. The former Intercontinental Champion was last seen on the August 26 edition of WWE's blue brand where he took on and defeated Happy Corbin. Since then, Nakamura has still wrestled for WWE on non-televised live events, and dark matches before and after tapings of "SmackDown." Now that we know Nakamura's "SmackDown" in-ring return is expected to take place, we'll see what the future holds for him on Friday nights.