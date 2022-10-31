This NXT Takeover Match Is Bayley's Best Ever, According To Dave Meltzer

Bayley has spent nearly a decade in WWE, but there's one match from her days in "NXT" that stands out as perhaps the best of her entire career. In 2015, Bayley was the lovable and hug-obsessed underdog who almost always had a smile upon her face. That summer, she encountered her greatest challenge yet when she earned an "NXT" Women's Championship match against Sasha Banks. The bout was slated to go down at the biggest "NXT" TakeOver event to date in Brooklyn, just 24 hours before SummerSlam.

In the semi-main event of the evening, Bayley pulled off one of her biggest victories when she overcame the odds and pinned Banks to win her first championship in WWE. Bayley vs. Banks in Brooklyn received 4.5 stars from wrestling journalist Dave Metlzer; the highest-rated match of her career as of this writing.

In the years since, the careers of Bayley and Banks have been intertwined through tag team dominance and occasional no-love-lost rivalries. In the eyes of Meltzer, though, not even their subsequent clashes have topped their battle in Brooklyn.