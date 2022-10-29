Aussie Open Dethroned As NJPW Tag Team Champs

New NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Champions were crowned at NJPW's Rumble on 44th Street pay-per-view last night, as The Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin) prevailed in a three-way match over defending champions Aussie Open (Kyle Fletcher and Mark Davis) and the team of Kevin Knight and The DKC.

This is the first time in more than two years that the MCMG have held tag team gold. The last time Shelley and Sabin were champions was in Impact Wrestling. This is also the first time in 13 years that the MCMG have held gold in NJPW.

Aussie Open was the inaugural NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Champions, as Fletcher and Davis defeated Christopher Daniels and Yuya Uemura to win the title in July and went on to defend the belts against teams such as the West Coast Wrecking Crew and Team Filthy.

Aussie Open made a huge impact both in and out of NJPW after winning the title. Fletcher and Davis joined forces with fellow United Empire member Will Ospreay in AEW's Trios Championship Tournament, where they ultimately lost to The Elite in the semifinals. Fletcher and Davis also appeared at NJPW's Royal Quest II, where they would come up short in a great match against FTR for the IWGP Tag Team Championships. They've also made appearances for RevPro, Progress, GCW, and Impact Wrestling.