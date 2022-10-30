Shawn Michaels Reflects On Being Beaten Up By Six Marines

Shawn Michaels will be the first to admit that he wasn't always the most mature person back in the day. The two-time WWE Hall of Famer may have come out the other side with a remarkable career, but he didn't take the easiest road to get there. Struggles with drug addiction took their toll, and on one October night in 1995, "The Heartbreak Kid" wound up on the receiving end of a real-life beatdown, purportedly by six Marines.

Joining Logan Paul on his "Impaulsive" podcast, HBK spoke on what he remembers from that night as well as his habits at that time.

"I know as much as what I've known back then," Michaels said, "because I was all hammered and then I woke up in the hospital."

Michaels doesn't discount anything he's been told about that night, as not remembering entire sections of his day was par for the course during that time. It was a vicious cycle of over-indulging, working, and doing it all over again.

"I don't know how accurate that is," he said, referring to Sean Waltman's re-telling of the what happened that night, "because we were all not in the best shape. I'm sure I was being obnoxious, but I have no recollection of any of that."

Despite doctor's orders, HBK would frequently sign off on his release from the hospital regardless of the shape he was in. Such was the nature of his job, and such is the nature of addiction.

"The last thing I can remember is dropping my coat off at the coat check," Michaels continued. "Then I'm waking up in the hospital. Unfortunately, I was in that position a lot of times. I would wake up in an emergency room and go get three or four more hours of sleep, go to the gym, go wrestle. I was very functioning."

