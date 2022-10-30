Kevin Owens Names WWE Stars Capable Of 5-Star Matches

One of the most prestigious achievements in professional wrestling is performing in a five-star match. The Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer instilled a rating system that designates stars to matches from major promotions around the world, beginning in the 1980s. WWE has unlocked the achievement on 16 occasions.

Former Universal Champion Kevin Owens is confident in the abilities of two of his fellow WWE Superstars to achieve the feat going forward. "Seth Rollins would probably be at the top of the list, [and] Roman Reigns," he told Tom Fallon of "Happy Hour." "There's a lot of answers, but the truth is, at the level that we're at now, you should be able to have a five-star match with any of those guys on any given night because of how good they are. "I don't know how to explain it."

Rollins notched up his first (and so far only) five-star match earlier this year when he faced Cody Rhodes at Hell In A Cell. There, the two battled inside the grueling structure, employing a plethora of weapons, including a sledgehammer and cowbell. Rhodes would ultimately pick up the victory despite having a torn pectoral muscle.

Roman Reigns, the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, has yet to receive a five-star rating. Throughout his ongoing reign, "The Tribal Chief" has battled notable names such as WWE Hall of Famer Edge, Daniel Bryan, and John Cena.

"These guys are just on another level," Owens said of Rollins and Reigns. "Those guys being the answer makes a lot of sense. [If] you'd ask my question to anybody out there, they would answer the same things I just gave you."

The highest rating Owens has received for one of his matches is 4.75 stars, for the 2021 Money in the Bank Ladder Match.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit the "Happy Hour," with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.