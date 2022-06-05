There is a backstage update about Cody Rhodes’ injury.

As we noted earlier, during a WWE live event at the State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois last night, WWE announced that Cody Rhodes was “injured.” He was then replaced by Drew McIntyre in his one-on-one match against Seth Rollins.

According to a backstage update from this morning’s Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that Rhodes injured himself while weight training. The injury is thought to be a torn pec.

“Cody hurt himself weight training this week. The story going around backstage last night in Champaign, Illinois is that he tore his pec. I don’t know that 100 percent [if] that is the injury. That’s definitely the story going around. That’s what multiple wrestlers were saying last night, and Cody was there, so he probably told them,” Meltzer said.

”The presumption everyone had was he’s working Hell in a Cell tonight and from there we’ll see. But a torn pec is, you know, that’s a pretty serious injury if it is that.”

As also noted earlier, Rhodes had shared a photo of ringside chairs to hype up fans for tonight’s “Hell in the Cell” pay-per-view.

Rhodes is set to face Rollins in a Hell in the Cell match at the pay-per-view.

Below is the lineup for tonight’s event:

RAW WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH

Asuka vs. Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair (c)

WWE UNITED STATES CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH

Mustafa Ali vs. Theory (c)

HELL IN A CELL MATCH

Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins

“NO HOLDS BARRED” MATCH

Happy Corbin vs. Madcap Moss

Bobby Lashley vs. Omos & MVP

Ezekiel vs. Kevin Owens

The Judgement Day (Edge, Damian Priest & Rhea Ripley) vs. AJ Styles, Finn Balor & Liv Morgan

