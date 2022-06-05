It looks as though Cody Rhodes is prepared for tonight’s Hell in a Cell match against Seth Rollins after all. At least, that’s what his latest Tweet implies.

We noted earlier how during a WWE live event at the State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois last night, WWE announced that Cody Rhodes was “injured”. He was then replaced by Drew McIntyre in his one-on-one match against Seth Rollins, which McIntyre ultimately won. But despite WWE claiming he was injured, Cody did a run-in at the end of the match to chase off Seth Rollins and please the fans with an unexpected appearance.

The debate regarding whether or not it was some sort of legitimate concern or a work continues on. However, Cody is hyping up fans for the show tonight by posting a picture of the ringside chairs and writing, “You ready, Chicago?” This appears to be a good sign that he’s ready to perform for the crowd, but only time will tell.

You can see the full card for tonight’s WWE “Hell in a Cell” Premium Live Event below:

RAW WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH

Asuka vs. Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair (c)

WWE UNITED STATES CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH

Mustafa Ali vs. Theory (c)

HELL IN A CELL MATCH

Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins

“NO HOLDS BARRED” MATCH

Happy Corbin vs. Madcap Moss

Bobby Lashley vs. Omos & MVP

Ezekiel vs. Kevin Owens

The Judgement Day (Edge, Damian Priest & Rhea Ripley) vs. AJ Styles, Finn Balor & Liv Morgan

