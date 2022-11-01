Wade Barrett Blasts 'Stupid' Backstage WWE Directive Aimed At The Nexus

Wade Barrett was none too pleased with one backstage rule The Nexus had to follow. When the faction debuted in June 2010, the idea was to present the group as rebels looking to take over WWE. Appearing on "Out of Character with Ryan Satin," Barrett revealed that WWE took the storyline so seriously that The Nexus was ordered not to be allowed in the locker room.

"Genuinely, it was one of the dumbest things that I've experienced in my time in WWE," Barrett said. "There was a person who was put in charge of us who is no longer with the company who decided that it would be appropriate for a faction of guys who were attacking the company to not be allowed in the locker room, which would absolutely makes sense because in terms of Nexus, we were coming out of the crowd, we were perceived as outsiders who hadn't earned contracts in WWE. So, it kind of made a bit of logical sense."

With that said, Barrett's issue with the locker room policy is that no one watching WWE TV had access to what was going on behind the scenes.

"Why am I main-eventing Survivor Series, why are we all main-eventing SummerSlam, yet I'm not eligible to step in the locker room here?" Barrett questioned. "I'm gonna change in the hallway; dinner ladies and catering staff and cleaners are walking past while I'm putting my gear on. I'm like, 'This is stupid. There's no benefit to this. There's no payoff to this whatsoever.'"

Barrett said that while he was frustrated over the situation, he wasn't been in a position to complain about it since he was basically a rookie in the company.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Out of Character with Ryan Satin," with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.