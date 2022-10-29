Cody Rhodes Says He Didn't Leave AEW Because Of The Elite Or CM Punk

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes took to social media to dispel any rumors about why he left AEW.

Rhodes noted on Twitter that he didn't leave the company due to either The Elite (The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega) or CM Punk.

"I didn't leave because of the Bucks/Kenny. I'm forever bonded to those men over what we created and I remain very proud of it, and I didn't leave because of/or have issues with Punk. We got along. Not money, not booking, just a personal issue and my wanting to go for the big one," tweeted the former AEW EVP.

Omega and The Young Bucks could reportedly return to AEW in some capacity "imminently," since the backstage altercation between them and CM Punk and Ace Steel after AEW All Out.

As noted, in an exclusive report from Wrestling Inc., AEW hasn't reached out to Punk since the incident and it was reported a few weeks ago, that the company is currently working on a buyout of Punk's contract. Steel has since been released from the company.

Rhodes on the other hand left AEW and made his WWE return at WrestleMania 38. He has been dealing with a torn pectoral tendon since June. After his match with Seth Rollins at Hell in a Cell, he underwent successful surgery. Since his surgery, he also has been training with WWE Hall of Famer and fitness guru "Diamond" Dallas Page. It's been rumored that he could be returning as soon as Royal Rumble 2023.