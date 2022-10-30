WWE's Dana Brooke Wants To Team With This Recently Returned Superstar

After five years of working on the independents and IMPACT Wrestling, Tenille Dashwood returned to WWE on October 28, 2022, as Emma to answer WWE Smackdown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey's open challenge for the title. She put up a great fight and received a warm welcome from the WWE Universe, but ultimately failed to capture the gold. Although, if she still has championship aspirations, then Dana Brooke feels like they could get the band back together and pursue the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships, which are currently held by Dakota Kai and IYO SKY of Damage CTRL.

While speaking to Steve Fall of NBC's "Ten Count" podcast, Brooke shared that she would love to join forces with Emma once again. "Emma and I have had an amazing history together," she said. "With those tag team titles ... They weren't in the picture when we were teaming together, so I'd definitely like to pick up where we left off and go for those tag team titles."

Building off of their partnership in "NXT," the pair teamed briefly when the former made her main roster debut in 2016. They were in the middle of a storyline with Becky Lynch when Emma suffered a back injury at a WWE live event. This caused the former bodybuilder to abruptly pivot to working as Charlotte Flair's protege.

The Australian competitor returned to her villainous ways the following year – after the Emmalina gimmick failed to stick – but was released a few months later. But now with Emma back in WWE, it appears that the duo can potentially explore their partnership once again.