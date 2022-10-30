GCW Star Ninja Mack Wins NOAH's Jr. Heavyweight Championship

Fans of American wrestling were in for a treat on the most recent Pro Wrestling NOAH show on October 30. Not only did the event see the return of Hiroshi Tanahashi to a Pro Wrestling NOAH ring for the first time in nine years, but it also featured the announcement that Shinsuke Nakamura would be making his return to Pro Wrestling NOAH on January 1 to take on The Great Muta on the penultimate match of Muta's retirement tour.

However, for fans of the American indies, yet another major occurrence took place, as GCW regular Ninja Mack won the GHC Jr. Heavyweight Championship earlier on in the card. Mack faced off against the reigning champion, HAYATA, in the champ's sixth defense of the title, which he won back in April.

Ninja Mack first appeared for Pro Wrestling NOAH at the end of April as well and has become a popular foreign competitor in the company as it aims for international expansion. While he made his debut for the company as a traveling freelancer, NOAH was quick to sign the masked star to a one-year contract, making him a recurring fixture of the company's junior division.

Stateside, Ninja Mack made a major name for himself competing for GCW throughout 2021 and 2022, with his athleticism and creativity garnering him a cult-like fanbase amongst independent wrestling fans. Despite this, the GHC Junior Heavyweight Championship is one of Mack's first major titles in his career (per Cagematch). His only previous championship reign, which took place in the wXw promotion in Germany, lasted merely one day, making his recent title victory already his most impressive.

Mack was quick to be given a challenger, as well, with fellow GCW regular Dante Leon set to challenge for the title on November 10.