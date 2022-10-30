The Rock's Black Adam Movie Continues To Lay The SmackDown At The Box Office

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's new DC movie, "Black Adam" has once again topped the weekend box office.

According to Variety, the film collected $27.7 million between Friday and Sunday. So far, "Black Adam" has generated $111 million in domestic ticket sales and $250 million globally.

The romantic comedy, "Ticket to Paradise," was number 2 at the box office, while horror films took over the next three spots —"Prey for the Devil" at number 3, "Smile" at number 4, and "Halloween Ends" at number 5.

"Black Adam" opened in theaters in the U.S. on October 21. The film's release date was changed twice before, first, it was supposed to be released on December 22, 2021, and then on July 29, 2022.

"Black Adam" was directed by Jaume Collet-Serra ("Jungle Cruise," "The Shallows") and also stars Pierce Brosnan as Dr. Fate, Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, and Sarah Shahi as Isis. The Warner Bros. film currently has a 40% score on Rotten Tomatoes with critics, while it has a 90% score with audiences.

The former WWE champion has not appeared live in WWE since October 4, 2019. The episode was "SmackDown's" debut on Fox, which also marked the show's 20th anniversary.

As noted, The Rock's daughter, Ava Raine, made her debut during the October 25 episode of "NXT." She was revealed as the newest and fourth member of Joe Gacy's Schism faction. Raine signed with WWE back in February 2020, under her real name Simone Johnson. Her ring name changed to Ava Raine in May of this year.



