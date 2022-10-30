Kevin Owens Got Goosebumps Over Recent Dream Match Announcement

The wrestling world was left stunned this weekend when it was announced that WWE Superstar Shinsuke Nakamura would be going one on one against Keiji Muto, who is known to many as The Great Muta, at Pro Wrestling NOAH's New Year's show on January 1, 2023. However, it wasn't just fans that couldn't believe this dream match was taking place, as those in the business have also been happy to see the news.

That includes Nakamura's fellow WWE Superstar Kevin Owens, who shared his thoughts on Twitter as he reacted to the announcement video by posting, "Goosebumps at 0:37," in reference to a point in the video when Nakamura's WWE music plays, as he added that, "This is going to rule."

The Great Muta is undergoing a retirement tour in 2023, which is seeing him compete in numerous dream matches, with the Nakamura clash being one of two major Forbidden Door scenarios he is going to be involved in. That is because shortly after competing against the 'King Of Strong Style,' Muta will be teaming up with AEW's Sting on January 22nd.

Muta and Nakamura have shared the ring several times before, including a match for the IWGP Heavyweight Championship, but this is very likely going to be the last time that it happens. This will also be a rare moment where WWE allows one of its talents to go and work for another promotion while under contract, and will be the first time Nakamura has done so since joining the company.

Nakamura recently returned to WWE television on "WWE NXT" as a surprise opponent for Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo on the 10/18 episode. He then appeared in another surprising role on "WWE SmackDown" this week when he was the mystery partner for Hit Row, with the team defeating Legado del Fantasma in six-man action.